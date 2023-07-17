GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An annual tractor pull benefitting area charities is making tracks back to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The annual Washington County Pull for Kids returns to the fairgrounds on Sunday, July 30.

The second annual tractor pull will once again raise money for the Ronald McDonald House and Make-a-Wish charities. The day includes different types of tractor-pulling entertainment, by daytime and evening, all across two tracks at the fairgrounds.

Pulls include:

Daytime pulls Garden tractors Street-legal 4×4 gas trucks Street-legal 4×4 diesel trucks Hot farm tractors

Evening pulls NYTPA gas 4×4 super stock trucks Super farm/mod turbo tractors 2-wheel drive super modified trucks Superstock diesel tractors



Funds will be raised from pull entry and gate admission, which were priced last year at $20 and $15, respectively. Organisers Richie Horton and Dean Skellie can be contacted at (518) 321-4303 and (518) 944-0311 for further information. Food vendors will also be onsite to keep engines purring.