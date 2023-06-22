LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next week in Lake George, it’s time to tee up and golf for a good cause. The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need, Inc. (WIN) hosts its annual charity golf tournament next Monday, June 26.

Things tee off at 11:45 a.m. at Cronin’s Golf Resort in Warrensburg, with registration open onsite at 10 a.m. Competitors will be separated into men’s women’s and mixed teams. Admission is $75 for Cronin’s members, and $100 for other competitors – all of which goes to support women in need.

Lake George Region for WIN serves families across communities in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Albany counties. The nonprofit provides food, clothing, financial aid and fuel to women and men in need, including those living alone or recently divorced, as well as the elderly.

The tournament includes access to golf carts, as well as lunch and an award ceremony dinner and auction. This year’s tournament also features a special prize for hole-in-one winners. Reservations can be made ahead of the tournament through Nancy Nichols at (518) 668-2665, or Deb Foley at (518) 222-9325.