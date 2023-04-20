GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Chapman Museum in downtown Glens Falls is lining up another list of local history events for the month of May. The museum collects local and regional history and holds talks on different parts of the North Country’s makeup. Here’s what’s new at the Chapman in May.

Origami flower bouquet class Wednesday, May 3, 4 p.m. A family craft program where students of all ages can learn how to fold origami flowers and create a bouquet; parent participation is encouraged, and supervision required Registration can be made by phone call at (518) 793-2826, with a deadline of Tuesday, May 2

“Joseph Warren: Why Call a County Warren?” presentation Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m. This talk in the “Conversations with the Past” series will explore the history of Warren County namesake Joseph Warren, hosted by Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough Free program, reservation required at (518) 793-2826

