GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Chapman Museum in downtown Glens Falls is lining up another list of local history events for the month of May. The museum collects local and regional history and holds talks on different parts of the North Country’s makeup. Here’s what’s new at the Chapman in May.
- Origami flower bouquet class
- Wednesday, May 3, 4 p.m.
- A family craft program where students of all ages can learn how to fold origami flowers and create a bouquet; parent participation is encouraged, and supervision required
- Registration can be made by phone call at (518) 793-2826, with a deadline of Tuesday, May 2
- “Joseph Warren: Why Call a County Warren?” presentation
- Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m.
- This talk in the “Conversations with the Past” series will explore the history of Warren County namesake Joseph Warren, hosted by Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough
- Free program, reservation required at (518) 793-2826
- International Museum Day
- Thursday, May 18, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- The Chapman Museum and the Hyde Collection will both participate in International Museum Day by offering free admission and special programs. At both museums, visitors can pick up an International Museum Day passport and a stamp for the location. The Chapman will host exhibits and enjoy a family tree-building activity
- Free admission does not include registration fees for special events
- Pine needle basket workshop
- Tuesday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 30; both sessions run 6-8 p.m.
- Classes on weaving a basket out of pine needles, led by Deb Clinton
- $50 per participant for both sessions; space limited, call (518) 793-2826