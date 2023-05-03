SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bike season is coming to the Capital Region. In Schuylerville, two upcoming races kick off a busy season.

Adirondack Ultra Cycling is hosting its first two Century races of 2023 this month. The Triple Loop Century begins at the Schuylerville bike shop at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 7. The ride consists of 105 miles, across three loops along the Hudson River and through Saratoga County.

Hot on the first race’s trail, the Schroon Lake Double Metric comes right around the bend on Sunday, May 21. The ride is an out-and-back trip to Schroon Lake, returning via the Warren County Bikeway between Lake George and Glens Falls.

Century races span 100 miles, with variations such as 50 for a half-century, and 120 for a double metric century. On the Triple Loop Century ride, bikers can choose to do one, two, or all three loops.

The Triple Loop Century is part of the Adirondack Ultra Challenge, an annual series of six Century races with varying distances between 100 and 136 miles. Anyone who takes part in all six races will receive a personalized trophy.

The full Adirondack Ultra Challenge schedule for 2023 includes:

Triple Loop Century Sunday, May 7

Schroon Lake Double Metric Sunday, May 21

Adirondack 136 Sunday, June 11

Canals & Lakes 100 Sunday, July 9

Champlain Canalway Double End-to-End 125 Sunday, Sept. 10

Haunted Hundred Overnight Century Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 28-29



Registration for both races is open now, priced at $30 for all races. Adirondack Ultra Cycling is located at 160 Broad St. in Schuylerville.