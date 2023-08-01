SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cardboard boats take to the Hudson River this month at Hudson Crossing Park. The park’s 17th annual Cardboard Boat Races hit the water on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Racers don’t need to bring their own boat. Registration and construction open at 8 a.m., running to 11 a.m. The races themselves run until 3 p.m., with prizes not just limited to top speeds. Racers will compete for Titanic Award, Most Enthusiastic Crew, People’s Choice, Best in Show, Most Sailors Left Afloat, and Judge’s Bribe Award – which honors the boat to donate the most to Hudson Crossing Park. Registration info can be found through Hudson Crossing Park, along with tips on how to build the perfect boat.

This year’s boat race theme is “Magical History Tour,” celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Champlain Canal’s completion. Opened in 1823, the canal was originally used for the shipping of iron, stone, produce and other foodstuffs to busy ports elsewhere in the state. Boaters are encouraged to keep the theming in mind while designing their boats.

There will be plenty of other entertainment surrounding the races. Environmental education and canal trivia will be onsite, as well as live music by the Zucchini Brothers. Individual racers, families, school districts, and businesses are all encouraged to come and get competitive on the Hudson River.