BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the Saratoga area, motors are running, and cars are coming. An annual car show is roaring back to Ballston Spa this fall, and the car lovers behind it are excited to be back in town.

The 20th annual “The Way We Were” car show comes to Ballston Spa on Sunday, Oct. 9. The event, organized by the Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association, will see over 400 classic show cars to Front Street in Ballston Spa. It will also welcome food, merchandise vendors, live music, and activities for kids.

“We are really excited for this year’s show,” said Dan Barner, Car Show Committee Chairperson. “It’s always a great event that brings people downtown to support our businesses and it is an important fundraiser to support the excellent work that the Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association does. We’re doing our very best to make it extra special this year in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary.”

The car show will offer judged and non-judged categories for attending classic cars. Judged cars will be evaluated on a 100-point scale. Up to 25 points each can be given in categories including exterior condition and cleanliness; interior condition and cleanliness; tires, wheel condition and cleanliness; and engine and engine compartment cleanliness.

The first 400 cars to register will be guaranteed a dash plaque, and the first 200 will get a special gift for joining the show. Registration fees are $15 ahead of time, or $20 on the day of the show. Registration is open now for car show participants and vendors.