Car crash involving dump truck in Argyle

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash between a car and a dump truck on Friday. Deputies said that the driver of the car, Ellen Bennett, 70, of Salem, was cut out of her vehicle and taken to the hospital with a head injury and possible internal injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Bennett failed to stop at a stop sign on County Route 45, which caused her to pull out in front of the dump truck as it traveled along County Route 40. The driver and passenger of the dump truck were not injured in the crash.

Bennett was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment. She has been cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Deputies shut down County Route 40 for about an hour to investigate the crash. The road has since reopened.