Car accident in Warren County leaves 4 injured, 1 seriously

THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a Thursday accident that left several people seriously injured.

Close to 11 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on State Route 418 in the town of Thurman. They say Aaron R. Keith, 37, was driving westbound in his minivan when he hit a parked fuel delivery truck dispensing home heating oil to a residence.

One passenger in the minivan, 30-year-old Ashely M. Coulman, was sent to Glens Falls Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Another individual involved in the crash, 47-year-old Kenneth S. Hayes went to the same hospital with serious injuries. Keith and a 4-year old girl were both sent to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. For now, they say alcohol and speeding do not appear to have factored in to the crash.