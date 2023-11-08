QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s candy cane season in the North Country. An annual drive-through holiday festival is setting up shop at SUNY Adirondack.

Candy Cane Lane opens at the college from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Families can visit the campus on a tour-by-car before holiday decorations and treats. Kids can drop off letters for Santa Claus, meet the man himself, and more.

Snacks and treats will be provided by Cool Beans Coffee House, Stewart’s, Taco Bell, and Peak Nutrition. All visiting families are asked to follow traffic signs and cones, and stay in their vehicles. SUNY Adirondack is located at 640 Bay Road in Queensbury.