Cambridge yearbooks recalled after student praises Hitler

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yearbooks at Cambridge Junior-Senior School had to be pulled after one senior listed “Mein Kampf” as their favorite book.

“Mein Kampf” is a manifesto penned by Adolf Hitler in 1925. It describes his rise to power promotes Nazism. Cambridge Central School District Superintendent Dr. Douglas Silvernell told NEWS10 that “this is unacceptable on many levels.”

Some yearbooks had already been sent out by the time officials noticed the issue earlier this week. Students were asked to return them. The school district is working with the yearbook company to figure out how to correct the issue and get updated yearbooks to its students.

NEWS10 has received a low-resolution image of the controversial yearbook’s cover:

The school is also working with an outside firm on its current school mascot the “Indians.” Superintendent Silvernell says they are still working closely with the Bridges Team on the facilitated conversations, and we are currently working on outlining next steps.

The Board of Education will review the mascot decision at its June 10.