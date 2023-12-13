CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, voters approved Cambridge Central School District’s $11.28M capital project by a margin of 416-255. According to the school district, the project will provide no additional tax impact to the community. Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2025.

Highlights of the project include creating an entrance and lobby area, renovating classrooms near the auditorium while reconstructing a formal auditorium in its current space, and abating asbestos throughout the impacted areas.

“We are greatly appreciative of the public support of this important capital project,” said Interim Superintendent Ken Facin. “Cambridge Central School has always been a focal point of our community and we are thankful for the positive vote for a new auditorium at CCS. The benefits of this project for our students, faculty, staff, and community will now be realized. Thank you Cambridge community.”