GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County 4-H is calling all pets. The youth organization’s local chapter has opened submissions for its annual pet photo contest, and is looking for young photographers to capture their four-legged friend’s best sides.

The contest is open to any and all youth between the ages of 5 and 19. The window for submissions opened on Nov. 15, and runs until Sunday, Jan. 15. All photos submitted must have been taken within that timeframe, so now is the time to grab the camera and start training Fido to be a good model.

Submissions can be sent to mlb222@cornell.edu. All photos should be submitted with a title; the date and location where it was taken; a short description, including any digital editing used, as well as why you love the pet you’ve sent in; and the full name, age and contact information of the photographer.

Entries will be judged based on their artistic expression, creativity, originality, and quality. They will be judged in three age-based categories, including age groups 5-8, 9-11 and 12-19. Winners across all three categories will take home gift cards to Benson’s Pet Center.

All who submit should be made aware that, upon submitting a photo, they are giving permission for that photo to be shared on Facebook and other websites operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County. The submission may also appear on public displays created by the organization. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County operates the county 4-H chapter. More information can be found on the chapter website.