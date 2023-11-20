QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Budding entrepreneurs and businessfolk are called to SUNY Adirondack this week for a roundtable on what it means to find success in or around the Glens Falls area. The college’s StartUp ADK roundtable convenes on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

From 6 to 8 p.m., visitors can attend the event at the college’s Northwest Bay Conference Center. The conference is a production of StartUp ADK, a 16-hour program held twice per year at the college. The program connects business-inclined students with local professionals, to get a better sense of what kind of foundation their own future efforts may be able to find.

“We are excited about hosting this event, which brings together StartUp ADK participants with those who might be thinking of bringing their own business visions to life,” said StartUp ADK Director Robert Bullock. “Wherever someone is in their entrepreneurial journey, this evening event will provide a great opportunity to explore all the tools SUNY Adirondack offers entrepreneurs who are chasing their dreams.”

Presenters at the roundtable include:

Christy Alexander Founder, Worksmart Coworking & Meeting Space

Chandler Atkins, Ph.D. SUNY Adirondack professor, entrepreneur

Kate Austin CEO and founder, Advokate LLC

Burt Weber Co-founder, Common Roots Brewing Company



Round table topics will include insurance, budgeting, human resources, market research, and finance. The program is free, but advance registration is required. Those who want to get into the future of their business careers can do so online or by phone call to (518) 743-2238.