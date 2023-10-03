WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Residents around the North Country have chances in store to learn more about the condition, which is diagnosed in nearly 300,000 women per year. Five workshops will be held at locations ranging from Glens Falls to Chestertown, educating the public on how to detect breast cancer early.

Held by Warren County Health Services, each event is open to the public completely free of charge. The events feature information on free cancer screenings offered at Glens Falls Hospital, as well as more education on breast cancer. Statistically, one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Breast cancer workshops will be held at:

Thursday, Oct. 5 Tops Market Route 9, Chestertown 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 Walmart Route 9, Queensbury Noon – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 Grand Union Main Street, Warrensburg 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 Silver Bay YMCA Route 9N, Hague 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 City Park Bay Street, Glens Falls 8:30 – 11:45 a.m. Includes the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk



“Any cancer diagnosis is a life-changing event, but with better screening tools and treatment options, most people have a positive prognosis after treatment,” said Warren County Health Services Program Manager Dan Durkee. “Early diagnosis is one of the keys to successful cancer treatment. That is why Warren County Public Health and the Cancer Services Program at Glens Falls Hospital are partnering this October to raise awareness and provide educational information about breast cancer prevention and screening at locations throughout Warren County.”