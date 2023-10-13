GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next weekend, a storm is coming to Glens Falls – but its all in the mind. Warren Washington Counties Brainstorm 2023 gives all a place to work out their minds on Friday, Oct. 20.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Broad Street Salvation Army hosts art, physical wellness, and even life-saving NARCAN opioid reversal training. Jenny Jo’s Smoothie Truck will be serving fresh flavors alongside local baked goods.

The full Brainstorm schedule includes:

10 a.m. Opening remarks featuring Sue McManus of the Adirondack Employee Assistance Program, and Ginger Miller of ASCEND Mental Wellness

10: 30 a.m. NARCAN training rooms open for the duration of the event, run by Heather Mattison Expressive Arts: Stained-glass jar class by Ginger Miller

11:15 a.m. Tai Chi Recovery with Theresa Knorr

11:30 a.m. “Stress Less” – Workshop on the connection between brain and gut, led by Patty Matthews

12:30 p.m. Science of Addiction Recovery with Brenda Norton

1:45 p.m.: Closing remarks

The Warren Washington Counties Brainstorm is held at the Glens Falls Salvation Army, located 37 Broad St. in Glens Falls.