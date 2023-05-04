GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Crandall Public Library is running a cart sale for adult paperback books. The library announced the sale on Facebook, offering books priced at $1 for two books.

The 2-for-$1 sale is running inside the library at the customer service desk on the first floor. The sale runs on the honor system, and cash for books can be dropped off inside a money box on the side of the cart.

This summer, the library runs its annual book sale series on carts in City Park. Sales are set on Wednesdays including June 14, July 12 and Aug. 9, each from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Crandall Public Library.