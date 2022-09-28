Zombies need a break, too! Scare actors take a ride on The Comet roller coaster at The Great Escape in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Six Flags)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thunder and lighting, and something very frightening – something spooky is returning to The Great Escape. Fright Fest is back.

Six Flags Great Escape is bringing the annual Fright Fest Halloween season back starting this Saturday, Oct. 1. From then until Oct. 30, the park will feature Halloween decorations, scare actors running around and adding to the atmosphere, dance shows and haunted houses.

“With fall comes Fright Fest, and we are thrilled to debut all new experiences this year,” said Six Flags Great Escape Resort President Rebecca Wood. “With festive daytime events and terrifying nighttime attractions, we’re offering thrills and chills for the whole family.”

When visiting The Great Escape during Fright Fest, some seasonal activities come with the price of admission, like rides, scare zones and shows. Fright Fest also includes haunted attractions that cost a bit extra. Scare zones and haunted rides come out to play after 5 p.m.

The Great Escape remains a family attraction at heart, though. The park has a full list of attractions specially designed for visitors under the age of 12. The roster includes a Monster Mash dance party, trick-or-treat trail, Halloween scavenger hunt and costume contest. On Sunday, Oct. 9, families can also bring their dogs to the park in four-legged costumes for Bark in the Park Day.

The Great Escape Lodge isn’t immune to the scares. The lodge is hosting HallowFest in concurrence with Fright Fest, offering Halloween-themed scavenger hunts, trick-or-treating, and kids storytime and crafts. New this year, guests can stay a night in the “Danger Den,” a spooky Halloween-themed room.