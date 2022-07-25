BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A beach in Bolton Landing on Lake George was closed over the weekend after a water test came back reading “unsafe” on Friday.

Rogers Memorial Park Beach was closed over the weekend, a decision that Bolton Town Supervisor Ron Conover says was spurred on by water testing. The town’s permits require periodic water testing at all of its beaches, which include Rogers Park and Veteran’s Memorial Park Beach. Water is tested for contaminants, including e.coli and PFOAs, and the last test on Friday was found to be at unsafe levels.

“It could be attributed to many different things,” said Conover on Monday. “The sheer number of people and animals who come through the beaches, probably thousands in a period of time.”

The town was retesting the water at the beach as of early Monday. Conover noted that water for testing is typically drawn from one location at a given beach.The town was unable to specify what toxins or particles were found in the water at unsafe levels.

Lake George beaches have faced intermittent e.coli closure issues, many of which have occurred at Million Dollar Beach in the village of Lake George. The lake has also faced issues in recent years with harmful algal blooms, which can create toxins dangerous to humans and pets.