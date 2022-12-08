WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday afternoon, the village of Whitehall lifted a boil water advisory affecting residents across the village. A water emergency was declared this week due to a water pressure issue stemming from a leak, which took several hours to locate on Monday.

The emergency was declared on Monday morning, as village workers made efforts to locate a leak in the village water system. Whitehall residents and businesses experienced drops in water pressure, and in some cases, lost pressure altogether.

The boil water advisory came Monday afternoon, once the leak was located. Shifts in water pressure were expected to continue as the work progressed. The boil water notice was officially taken down as of 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.