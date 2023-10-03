LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Boats By George, a retailer keeping things busy on the waters of Lake George, has a boat expo planned for this weekend, with two goals in mind. One is to show off 2023 and 2024 boat models – and the other is to present the business’ new showroom along Route 9.

Boats By George is holding a boat show and expo from Saturday to Monday, Oct. 7-9. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, visitors can see boat brands including Cobalt, Chris-Craft, Barletta, Malibu, and Axis. 2023 and 2024 models will be shown alongside pre-owned boats, all arranged for visitors to get up close and personal with.

The showroom in question is located at 2200 Route 9, just south of where the road becomes Canada Street as it enters the village of Lake George. The building was formerly the Lake George Forum, a longtime ice skating rink and recreation center. The showroom replaces a former one located at 18 State Route 149.

Boats By George also operates a service center at 10018 State Route 149 in Fort Ann; an “on the lake” quick launch site at 291 Cleverdale Road in Cleverdale; and a sales location at Warner Bay, 39 Rockhurst Road in Queensbury.