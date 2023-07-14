WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next weekend, things at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market may get you feeling blue – in a good way. The fourth annual Blueberry Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market is coming to the banks of the Schroon River from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

One of several fruit-centric festivals held at the market, the blueberry festival is a chance for farmers and artisans to show off a particular type of goods – in this case, the humble blueberry. Shoppers can expect fresh blueberries, preserves, baked goods, beverages, and other products infused with the power of the blueberry.

Farms and businesses coming to River Street for the market include, but are not limited to:

Adirondack Harvest

Baked by Marlene at J. Gallup Farm

Calico Corner

Cover Your Sass Boutique

Dawn’s Delights

For the Love of Rocks

Glens Falls Distillery

High Peaks Distillery/Adirondack Brewery

Juniper Hill Farm

Kelm View Farm

Kim Dolan Design

Mac’s Pipes & Accessories

Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm

North Country Microgreens

Northeast Corner Herb Farm

PaperPie

Penny Creek Candle Company

Sugar Mountain Cookies

Trillium Farm

More TBA

In addition, visitors can come home with recipes to help them use blueberries in new ways. Warren County Master Gardeners and blueberry experts will be onsite to answer questions. Shelby Burkhardt of Warrensburg’s own Richards Library will be on site with “Take & Make” craft kits. Visitors also have the chance to win $20 in Farmers’ Market Bucks.