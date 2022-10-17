QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Aviation Mall will host a blood drive. The American Red Cross is seeking new donors to offset demand following the impact of Hurricane Ian on the southeastern U.S. coast.

The blood drive will run from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, across from Regal Cinema inside the mall. Appointments can be made online with sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY, or by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The American Red Cross is in the direst need of type O positive blood, the most often transfused blood type. Type O negative blood, the universal donor blood type, is also being sought. All blood types are welcome.