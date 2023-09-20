QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community blood drive comes to the Aviation Mall this Friday. The American Red Cross drive comes at a crucial time, and delivers a chance for donors to get up close and personal with fast racing action.

The drive will run from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, across from Regal Cinema inside the mall. The American Red Cross has reported a decline in nationwide blood supply levels since early August, leaving medical care in a perilous position. Supplies have dropped by almost 25%.

Donors during the drive will be entered for a chance to win a trip to see the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races, both located at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The trip for two includes a full VIP experience.

Those planning to donate blood can visit the American Red Cross online with the sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY, or call 1-800-REDCROSS.