QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Aviation Mall is set to host a blood donation drive operated by the American Red Cross. The Northeastern New York chapter of the national organization will set up a facility across from Bath & Body Works inside the mall.

The blood drive is set to run from 1-6 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 26. All donors to attend will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, valued at $6,000 for use at the pump. Three donors will win their own year supply of gasoline.

In the announcement on Thursday, the American Red Cross emphasized the need for blood donations, especially for those living with forms of sickle cell disease. The organization noted a sizeable drop in donations over the course of the last summer, with blood supply at individual facilities shrinking by almost 20% in recent weeks. Type O donors are in especially high demand.

Appointments are required for those who wish to donate blood on Friday. Those interested can make an appointment by phone at 1 (800) RED-CROSS, or online at redcross.org, using the sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY.