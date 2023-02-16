QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s never a bad time to give blood, and never a time without a need for donations. Next week, the Aviation Mall is hosting a chance to do exactly that.

The American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive next Wednesday, Feb. 22, inside the mall. The Red Cross will be set up across from Regal Cinema on the mall’s west side from 1-6 p.m.

Donors will be entered for a chance at some special prizes as a way to say thanks. Everyone who gives blood will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Florida, including round-trip airfare, a three-night Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach stay, and a $750 gift card for expenses.

Those interested in giving blood can make an appointment by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS. Appointments can also be made online using sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY.