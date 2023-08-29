SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This September, the Moreau Community Center is throwing a party. The 11th annual Moreau Community Center Block Party & Basket Raffle comes to Main Street and New Street on Saturday, Sept. 9.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 144 Main St., there’s plenty to do – all in support of the community center. The center provides a community gathering place, with teen and youth programs and resources for adults with different needs. The block party may support the center, but it’s just as much about raising awareness and giving to the South Glens Falls area community.

“This event is always so much fun for the community and an important awareness and fundraising event for the center,” said Executive Director Donna Nichols. “We are so appreciative of all the sponsors, donors, and volunteers who support the event every year. It’s so much fun.”

Block party activities include flower sales, live music, face painting, vendors, and more. Over 100 baskets are up for raffle, with all proceeds going right to the center. In addition to Main Street, activities will extend onto New Street.

The block party is sponsored by Carriage Traders, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Hewitt’s Garden Center, and The Center’s Craft & Floral Ladies.