HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, New York State Forest Rangers responded to an active fire in the town of Horicon. A fire was reported on Palisades Road, which runs along Brant Lake.

Rangers found that the fire began as a structure fire, but spread into an adjacent area of wildlands after lighting some nearby woods. The region was considered clear at 5:30 p.m.

On a Facebook post, the Horicon Fire Department said that high winds picked the fire up and pushed it, to the point where it consisted of three individual blazes. Hague Volunteer Fire Department, Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department, and Pottersville Volunteer Fire Company participated, with others standing by.