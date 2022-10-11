FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local and county governments are working to get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shot into communities. This week, Washington County is hosting a clinic to do exactly that.

The county will offer the Moderna bivalent coronavirus booster shot on Thursday, Oct. 13. The clinic will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Municipal Center’s Burgoyne Ave. campus in Fort Edward.

The bivalent booster shot is intended for additional protection against both the regular and omicron variants of COVID-19 infection. The vaccine is available for those ages 18 and over, at least two months after completing their most recent booster or initial primary vaccine doses.

If you need your initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, Washington County has you covered. The county has continued to operate weekly vaccine clinics at its public health facility. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made by phone at (518) 746-2400.