GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After another summer of frequent use, the Warren County Bikeway is set to undergo some improvements this September. A section of the path near Dix Avenue will be closed for several days.

About .15 miles of bike path adjacent to Cooper’s Cave Ale Co. will be closed from Sept. 5-7, as well as Sept. 11-13, for improvements. Those using the path are advised to leave it in favor of a detour. Those going southbound can leave the path on Hunter Street, connecting to Sagamore Street and then picking up the trail again at its intersection with Dix Avenue. Northbound travelers can follow those steps in the opposite order.

It’s not the only place in the Glens Falls area where detours may be needed. A rehabilitation project is ongoing on Quaker Road in Queensbury, causing various closures as workers work on several miles of road.