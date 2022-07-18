GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Something big is rising in City Park this week. The big top is back this week.

The Zerbini Family Big Top Circus is coming back to Glens Falls in style this Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20. The tent goes up at City Park, by the city bandstand and Crandall Public Library.

Glens Falls isn’t the only place getting a visit by clowns and other entertainers. On Monday, the circus visits Warren County Recreation Field in Warrensburg. On Thursday, the festivities make a second local stop in Schuylerville, before taking the show back out on the road.

The schedule includes showtimes at:

Warrensburg Monday, July 18 6 p.m. Warren County Field

Glens Falls Tuesday, July 19 5 p.m 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 4 p.m. 6 p.m. All shows at City Park

Schuylerville Thursday, July 21 5 p.m. 7 p.m. All shows at Fort Hardy Park



Each show includes a 90-minute performance. Shows include trapeze artists, clowns, animals and more. Tickets are priced at $12 per adult, $5 per child, and can be purchased online or at the door for an hour before the next show.

The Oriental Shriners of Glens Falls are running a special promotion that gets families a free child admission with a paid adult ticket. Visitors can show a Facebook post advertising the deal at the entrance upon arrival at the circus to get a free child admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The Zerbini Family Circus is a traveling Big Top Circus, hailing from Sarasota, Florida. Further ticket information can be found by phone at (941) 870-7444, or by email at support@sarasotaboxoffice.com.