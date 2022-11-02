QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, things are getting beautiful at the Aviation Mall. The mall announced on Wednesday that it will host the Sunburst Beauty Pageant this month.

The pageant will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, near JCPenney inside the mall. Contestants will have a chance to win savings bonds ranging in amounts from $500 to $10,000. The pageant judges entrants on a combination of beauty and personality. All finalists will then head to the New York Sunburst state finals.

This visit marks the 44th annual Sunburst Beauty Pageant. Previous Sunburst winners have gone on to appear in commercials, film and TV as well as elsewhere in entertainment. Some pageants have been featured on the Discovery Channel.

Information on how to enter can be found through Sunburst’s website, or by phone at (727) 258-7053.