QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A portion of Bay Road in Queensbury will close on Monday, July 11, for a bridge replacement project. The stretch where Bay Road Bridge crosses Halfway Brook, near Quaker Road, will be shuttered to all traffic, forcing some major detours.

The detours will use Glenwood Avenue to travel from Bay Road to areas south of the construction site, and Meadowbrook and Cronin Roads to travel north of the construction site on Bay Road. Detour signs will be put in place, with the paths expected to remain until August 28.

Local access to businesses in the affected area will be maintained during the closure, via the north side of the closed area. Access to Lowe’s will be via the Glenwood intersection or the Quaker Road access near Applebee’s. Trucks will be able to enter Lowe’s delivery entrance on Bay Road, north of the intersection. Pedestrian access will be maintained over Halfway Brook via a pedestrian bridge on the east side of Bay Road.

The Bay Road Bridge, which is being replaced, was built in 1975. The metal culvert pipes that make the current bridge have deteriorated, leading to the New York State Department of Transportation flagging it for structural deficiencies.

A public information meeting on the project was held by the Warren County Department of Public Works (DPW) on September 9, 2020, and an archived video of the meeting can be watched online. Those with questions can reach out to Warren County DPW at (518) 761-6556.