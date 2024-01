GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first-ever winter Flea Market will be held at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls on Saturday, January 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Shirt Factory is located at 71 Lawrence Street and 21 Cooper Street in Glens Falls.

The event will offer antique, vintage, and handmade items. The market is still accepting vendors for the event. Interested vendors can contact Barn and Brick by emailing found@barnandbrick.com or calling (518) 338-3441.