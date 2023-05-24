QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall is adjusting its hours for Memorial Day weekend. In recognition of the national holiday, the mall’s hours will be reduced for Monday, May 29.

The mall will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Other businesses will operate their own hours – mainly those with outside entryways. Those include:

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

JCPenney: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Ninety-Nine Restaurant: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Planet Fitness: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Regal Cinemas: Regular operating hours (11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.) and posted showtimes

Target: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Some stores may offer special promotions and sales for Memorial Day. See the Aviation Mall website for more information.