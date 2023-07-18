QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A blood drive is set to be held at the Aviation Mall this week. On Friday, July 21, the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York will visit the mall by Regal Cinema.

The drive runs from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday. Those who want to donate can make an appointment online using the sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY, or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

“The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in,” the American Red Cross wrote in an announcement. “The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed. Donors are needed now more than ever to give blood or platelets to avoid a looming blood shortage.”

Donors also get gifts in exchange. The Red Cross is giving out “Shark Week” T-shirts while supplies last, in collaboration with The Discovery Channel. All donors will also be entered for a chance to win a three-night getaway vacation and private shark dive at the Long Island Aquarium downstate.

The Aviation Mall isn’t the only upcoming place to give blood. Saratoga Casino Hotel is set to host its own drive on Monday, July 24.