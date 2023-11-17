BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Park has a multifaceted history, from logging to hunting with influences across different cultures. A Saratoga Springs author is highlighting another role the region has had – as the home of a movement for racial justice.

Author Amy Godine will visit the Saratoga County History Center on Sunday, Nov. 19, to talk about “The Black Woods: Pursuing Racial Justice on the Adirondack Frontier.” The book is a tome of history on the lives of black pioneers who came to the Adirondacks from the 1840s into the 1850s, seeking the property requirements New York demanded in order for black voters to be counted as citizens.

The talk will be held at 2 p.m., with light refreshments to be served and limited seating. Reservations are accepted online. “The Black Woods” is being published by Cornell University Press. The Saratoga County History Center is part of Brookside Museum, 21 Fairground Ave. in Ballston Spa.