QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls region’s up-and-coming theater troupe for disabled thespians is well on its way to getting its debut show onstage. The casting call is coming up for a production of “Snoopy! The Musical” by All Abilities Productions Upstate New York.

All Abilities Productions is holding auditions on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, for roles in “Snoopy! The Musical.” The production company is focused on giving roles on and behind the stage to people with physical and mental disabilities. Auditions are set to be held at the theater company’s home base at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, with the show to come to the Charles R. Wood Theater in downtown Glens Falls.

Auditionees are asked to prepare between 16 and 32 bars of music from a Broadway show to demonstrate at auditions. Selections from “Snoopy!” are welcome, but not required – as all candidates will be asked to familiarize themselves with a song from the musical anyway. Auditionees will sing “The World According to Snoopy” in groups.

Those interested can read about the seven-character cast on an information sheet from All Abilities Productions. Script selections will be provided, and dance clothes are requested.

All Abilities plans to put on “Snoopy! The Musical” on April 26 and 27, 2024. Rehearsals will start in January 2024, running Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The production company was started last year by area actor Andy O’Rourke, who lives with cerebral palsy; as well as co-founder Terry Kempf. The company has spent its first year fundraising and developing a footprint in the Glens Falls area.