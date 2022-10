GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed a search warrant was executed in Granville Thursday night.

East Main Street was closed for the search warrant related to the Calamity Jane’s burglary. There was no risk to the public.

The Granville Police Department and ATF said the road was only closed as it is a high traffic area, and they needed time to look for evidence.