GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the last month, the city of Glens Falls has been splashed by new colors, and fresh animal faces. Around Centennial Circle, two full-sized wall murals have been painted on the corner of Hudson Avenue and on Warren Street, respectively. This week, city residents have a chance to meet and greet one of the artists behind the beauty.

Queensbury native artist Hannah Williams will be at her mural at 20 Warren St. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a 5 p.m. meet-and-greet. Williams will talk about her craft and the painting process, which included several weeks of work and careful mapping out on a “doodle grid.” Coffee, water and refreshments will be served.

Williams’ mural was finished last week, with a long Wednesday that started at 10 a.m. and ran until 1 a.m. The artist is also responsible for the artwork on one of the seven electrical boxes that were painted in downtown Glens Falls in 2021.

Both murals are a project of the Arts District of Glens Falls project. A third mural was planned for a site further down Warren Street, which had to be abandoned due to a misunderstanding surrounding funding. The district is currently seeking to get an additional mural created along the alleyway wall of the Charles R. Wood Theater off of Glen Street, opposite Spot Coffee.

Wednesday afternoon’s event is free and open to the public. The other mural, located at 144 Glen St., was created by California-based mural artist Jesse Melanson.