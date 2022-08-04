The Gathering of Artisans at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market in Warrensburg, N.Y. in 2021.

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market is a weekly event of many specialties, such as its annual rhubarb and blueberry festivals. Next weekend, it’ll be a focus not on food, but on artists, that comes to the riverside.

Friday, Aug. 12, the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market hosts its Gathering of Adirondack Artisans event. From 3-6 p.m., sales and demonstrations centered around handmade Adirondack goods will be on display. Artisans working in areas including pottery, jewelry, cutting boards, fabrics and more will join the ranks of farmers and other vendors at the markets.

The list of craft artisans coming to the market includes:

Kaena Peterson and Mechelle Roskiewicz (Loved Dogs Art)

Jeffery Fiato (JF Paintings & Frames)

Sheila Weaver (Seeds of Wisdom by Sheila)

Country Creations by Victoria Lehet and Mark Catman (Birchcraft)

Holly Fortin (Bluebird Moon Creations)

Nathanial Horn (Broken Horn Relics)

Victoria Whitney (The North Granville Pottery Company)

Empty Nest Sud-drome

More to come

The market will also include its usual gauntlet of quality Adirondack vendors, free coffee, seasonal recipes and more. A Master Gardener Station operates onsite, courtesy of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County.

Vendors coming to the week’s market include: