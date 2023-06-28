GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) has announced the list of artists and organizations set to get an injection of funding through its partnerships in 2023. Twenty-seven recipients will get funding, including six individual artists and many organizations across Warren and Washington counties.

The grand total of $91,805 comes via the New York Statewide Community Regrant Program. The funding has been dispersed across artists and groups with the goal of creating and bolstering affordable, accessible arts programming. The recipients are among 44 applicants.

Individual artists

Andrew Daly

Camille West-Wodicka

Justin O’Rourke

Laurie Miles

Margaret Jacobs

Thomas Mowatt

Warren County organizations

Adirondack Ballet Theater

Adirondack Theater Festival

Adirondack Voices

Glens Falls Community Theater

North Country Arts

North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association

Our Town Theater Group

The Union Chapel Association of Sabbath Day Point NY

Warren-Hamilton Counties Action Committee for Economic Opportunity

Wiawaka Holiday House

World Awareness Children’s Museum

Washington County organizations

Agricultural Stewardship Association

Amorak Youth

Greenwich Free Library

Hudson River Shakespeare Company

Little Theater on the Farm

Town of Salem

Village of Fort Edward Canal Street Marketplace

Village of Granville

Arts Education Grantees

Bolton Free Library

North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association

Queensbury Senior Citizens

“Congratulations to all the recipients of this year’s Community Arts Grant program,” said Mara Manus, Executive Director of the New York State Council for the Arts. “As an essential part of our arts and cultural sector, we wish these Warren and Washington county artists and organizations the greatest success as they deliver the critical benefits of the arts to our residents and visitors. Where the arts thrive, New York soars.”