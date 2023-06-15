JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new emergency vehicle arrived just in time in the town of Johnsburg earlier this year. The Johnsburg Emergency Squad is one of 14 EMS squads around Warren County to receive funding in recent months from the county’s allotted wealth of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

This year, Johnsburg EMS purchased a 2022 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Demers ambulance. More than half of the price on the new set of life-saving wheels came from $73,000 in ARPA funds, which the county has fully allocated in pieces over nearly two years.

Other EMS squads around the county have been helped out, too. Bay Ridge Fire Department in Queensbury used $65,793 to purchase Jaws of Life equipment and other items, while Bay Ridge Rescue Squad used some of its own $46,568 to invest in new reflective safety jackets, as well as additional rescue training. Glens Falls Fire Department put $75,000 towards a new, $180,000 ambulance.

Other impacts have been made on entertainment and activities around the county. The city of Glens Falls used its $172,500 allotment to improve city basketball, street hockey and pickleball courts. Also in Glens Falls, the Park Theater (receiving $50,000) was able to launch a set of free summer concerts set to run through the summer, and the Hyde Collection ($32,400) was able to take city high school students engaged in museum art programs on a trip to view art in New York City.

Some ARPA projects remain ongoing. Upcoming renovations are planned at Warrensburg’s Countryside Adult Home. The Salvation Army of Glens Falls is in the process of purchasing new kitchen equipment. Staff at Southern Adirondack Childcare Network are set to go through new childcare training. Several small businesses also have grants forthcoming.

Warren County was awarded $12.4 million in ARPA funding. The ARPA program was started to distribute federal aid to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.