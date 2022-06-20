WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding is coming up for grabs. The county has opened applications for businesses and other organizations seeking to claim a portion of that $12.4 million in federal funding for themselves.

An online portal is open now, through the Warren County American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee. The ARPA funds have been designated for use to help communities financially recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application isn’t just for newcomers. Individuals previously submitted ideas for projects through the Warren County ARPA website. Anyone who did so previously must still submit a formal application through the new portal.

“Warren County is committed to using this funding to ensure that our businesses and non-profits can both recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts and prepare for the future,” said county Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “We urge those who believe they can put this funding to good use to submit an application for consideration by our committee to help us build a stronger Warren County.”

Thus far, Warren County has doled out $3.2 million in ARPA money. That funding has included $1 million used to bolster mental health services, $950K for upgrades at Countryside Adult Home, and more used for workforce, child care and public health development and support.

Another $583K in recommended funding recipients are awaiting review on July 15. Those with questions can contact the county ARPA committee at arpa@warrencountyny.gov, or by phone at (518) 538-0863.