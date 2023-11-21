LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A nonprofit helping at-risk youth. An effort to increase mental health training. A project set to chronicle homelessness in the greater Glens Falls region.

Those are just a few of the things getting bolstered by a new dose of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. On Tuesday, Warren County announced $1.1 million in new funds to nine programs and organizations across the county.

“The unprecedented struggles that our youth are experiencing, such as trauma, mental health and substance use concerns, have significantly increased over the past three years,” said Jason McLaughlin, Executive Director of WAIT House, one of the programs getting ARPA aid. “In some cases that can be a matter of life or death. The ARPA funding that WAIT House has been approved for will help combat and reduce the strain on the substance use and mental health agencies in our community.”

Recipients for this round of ARPA funding include:

Glens Falls Hospital $444,448 Expanding hospital Crisis Unit

ASCEND Mental Wellness $245,531 Making new hires to expand reach across Warren and Washington counties

People USA Warren County Transitional Care Wellness Team $167,137 Community-oriented recovery and empowerment services

WAIT House $88,517 Creation of a new social worker position

National Council for Mental Wellbeing $65,000 Mental Health First Aid training

ADK Employee Assistance Program $26,367 Purchase of wellness program MyLifeExpert

LOOK Media Resource $25,000 Production of educational documentary series on local homelessness, mental health, and addiction

Brayton Psychological Services $3,000 Youth therapeutic treatment equipment

Continuum of Care Applications ongoing Nonprofits addressing homelessness



“I would again like to thank the Warren County Board of Supervisors for their commitment to addressing the behavioral health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Community Services Director Robert York. “I would also like to thank the ARPA Behavioral Health awardees for developing and implementing such creative, meaningful projects that will benefit many individuals in need in our community.”

This $1.1 million dose is part of $12.4 million that has been promised to Warren County, received in doses after an announcement in 2021. Previous segments of that funding have helped EMS squads, city parks, and education.