ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Argyle Central School District announced a new phase in its search for a new Superintendent of Schools. The school Board of Education has narrowed its field down to two final candidates, and is planning opportunities for the public to hear from each of them.

Argyle’s two final candidates are James Bennefield, current principal at Hudson Falls High School; and Jennie Mueller, Pre-K through 6th grade principal at Greenwich Central School District. Each will tour the district, be interviewed by the board, and give a presentation on their goals and values. Members of the public will be asked to provide written feedback following the presentations.

Presentations are open to the public. They will be held:

Monday, March 20 James Bennefeild (Hudson Falls Central School District) 3 p.m. in the old cafeteria

Tuesday, March 21 Jennie Mueller (Greenwich Central School District) 3 p.m. in the old cafeteria



The two were selected following a process that included an online survey where locals and stakeholders could sound off on education values important for the next leader of Argyle’s educators. 26 people participated in the survey. Stakeholders were also invited to take part in the interview process leading up to this point.

The Argyle Board of Education intends to make a final decision shortly after both presentations have taken place. The selected candidate will replace Michael Healey, who left Argyle Central School District after five years to pursue a new opportunity as the leader of Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District.