TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – October is a common month to see a lot of bones – but not just the kind planted in front yards for Halloween. International Archaeology Day is Saturday, Oct. 21 – and in the Lake George region, it’s a popular topic that goes far beyond bones, and into the depths of local history.

On Oct. 21, Fort Ticonderoga will host a pair of special tours that draw a map of the history uncovered and collected there. Led by fort Archaeology Director Margaret Staudter, the tours will show off the history found in the soil of the Carillon Battlefield and beyond, painting a picture of life at the fort during the 18th century.

Two tours are planned, each with their own unique experience:

Archaeological Collections Museum Guided Tour 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Learn about finds from the last 100 years currently kept at Fort Ticonderoga’s exhibit spaces, including, plates, stoneware, buttons, and more 18th-century artifacts

Carillon Battlefield Walking Tour 3 – 4:30 p.m. A tour of the Carillon Battlefield, as well as a discussion of survey work and investigation 1.2-mile walk with some stretches of incline, using paved road



“We are thrilled to offer two special tours on International Archaeology Day to highlight Fort Ticonderoga’s incredible history, collections, and current and future plans for archaeological investigations and programming,” said Staudter. “The archaeology program at Fort Ticonderoga continues to build momentum through our recent battlefield survey and research, and increasing public access to our collections and landscape.”



