WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The town of Warrensburg is celebrating Arbor Day in the way the day might suggest – by planting a tree. A planting event and presentation are set for Friday, May 12, to educate on the importance of nature.

A tree planting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at Echo Lake Park in Warrensburg. Hosted by Maren Stoddard of the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District, the event is a chance to hear about the role that trees play in the area’s ecosystem.

The tree to be planted is a sugar maple, and its introduction to the park is considered part of a reforestation effort. Families are encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren to hear about the importance of forestry.