Another 1,000 COVID tests at 7 Stewart’s Shops on Tuesday

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Stewart’s Shops locations are having a big week. Just a day after distributing 1,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to eight stores on Monday, the county is doing it again, with seven more Stewart’s locations in the county getting another 1,000 tests.

Over 1,000 free rapid tests will be available Tuesday at seven Stewart’s locations across Warren County, all different from ones that received a share on Monday, The kits will be made available from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The list of shops offering tests includes:

5004 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, 12814

6135 State Route 8, Chestertown, 12817

977 State Route 149, Lake George, 12845

777 Quaker Road, Queensbury, 12804

347 Aviation Road, Queensbury, 12804

1433 State Route 9, Queensbury, 12804

196 Warren St., Glens Falls, 12801

“We are thankful that our partners with Stewart’s Shops will again help us get these important COVID-19 test kits to our residents and businesses as we work to end this pandemic,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “These items will bolster the thousands of test kits and tens of thousands of masks that we’ve already distributed to our residents to improve our ability to detect this virus and stop its spread.”

Warren County cooperated similarly with Stewart’s Shops earlier in January. Last weekend, the county also helped promote an event giving free rapid tests and KN-95 masks at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

“We are pleased to continue to partner with Warren County on this important public health initiative,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “These tests will help us to keep our communities safe and healthy. This is just one of the many ways that Stewart’s Shops makes your life easier.”