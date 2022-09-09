SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the start of October, visitors to Hudson Crossing Park can enjoy a spread of local foods – and benefit area organizations helping the community – while they enjoy the park’s own samplings of nature along the Champlain Canal riverfront. The Tasting on the Hudson is back for its 15th year at the park.

The 15th annual Tasting on the Hudson comes to the park from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Hosted by the Schuylerville Lions Club, it’s an annual celebration of local food and drink from over 40 farms, distilleries, vineyards and breweries around the North Country and Capital Region. Every year, new faces join the list of vendors who set up their wares along the Hudson Crossing Park riverfront.

It’s not all flavor and fun. The Tasting on the Hudson is held every year for a good cause, benefitting local programs to aid people with sight and hearing impairments. This year, proceeds will also benefit SAFER (Schuylerville food pantry), as well as local diabetes education programs, volunteer EMS and fire departments, families in need of financial assistance, and area school scholarships.

The day’s festivities also include a performance by The Zucchini Brothers band on the Hudson Crossing Park stage, as well as a raffle and 50/50 benefitting the event’s beneficiaries. Attendees must be 21 years old or older, due to the sale of alcoholic beverages onsite throughout the event. Tickets are $40 in advance through Eventbrite, or $50 at the door, although only available in limited quantities.