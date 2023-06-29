KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the early hours of Wednesday morning, members of two Washington County rescue squads reported to a working barn fire in the town of Kingsbury. Members of the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company and Fort Edward Rescue Squad arrived at 3466 County Route 43 around 5:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, rescue teams discovered that there were animals trapped inside the barn on fire. As other squads were called to assist with the fire, all animals inside were safely evacuated, according to Fort Edward Rescue Squad on Facebook.

Several other fire departments arrived to help extinguish the blaze, which was knocked down by half an hour after the first squads arrived. Members of Fort Edward Fire Department, Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company, West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company, and Hartford Volunteer Fire Company cooperated on the scene.